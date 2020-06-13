Balochistan govt striving to improve economy, generate business opportunities: Langove

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove Saturday said the government was taking steps to boost the provincial economy and by creating more business activities.

In a statement, he said the provincial government was providing all possible assistance to industrialists for promotion of industries.

"Progress is being made on the establishment of industrial zones in the province, which will not only help to increase investment and trade activities in the province, but also provide spacious employment opportunities for the youth in various sectors," he said.

The minister said a number of positive reforms would be made to further improve the service delivery of law enforcement agencies.

He said the people of Balochistan have recognizing the performance and people-friendly policies of the government.

With an aim to provide relief to the people, the provincial government was ensuring the provision of basic services and facilities.

Longove said the economic development of the province was a top priority for which provision of business friendly environment was being ensured in the province.

He said the tourism was being introduced as an industry in the province while the development of tourism as well as other industries would further boost the revenue of the province while further stabilizing the economy.