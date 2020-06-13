UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Striving To Improve Economy, Generate Business Opportunities: Langove

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 06:52 PM

Balochistan govt striving to improve economy, generate business opportunities: Langove

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove Saturday said the government was taking steps to boost the provincial economy and by creating more business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove Saturday said the government was taking steps to boost the provincial economy and by creating more business activities.

In a statement, he said the provincial government was providing all possible assistance to industrialists for promotion of industries.

"Progress is being made on the establishment of industrial zones in the province, which will not only help to increase investment and trade activities in the province, but also provide spacious employment opportunities for the youth in various sectors," he said.

The minister said a number of positive reforms would be made to further improve the service delivery of law enforcement agencies.

He said the people of Balochistan have recognizing the performance and people-friendly policies of the government.

With an aim to provide relief to the people, the provincial government was ensuring the provision of basic services and facilities.

Longove said the economic development of the province was a top priority for which provision of business friendly environment was being ensured in the province.

He said the tourism was being introduced as an industry in the province while the development of tourism as well as other industries would further boost the revenue of the province while further stabilizing the economy.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Progress All Government Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

8 minutes ago

Midday break for outdoor workers to begin Monday

8 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

38 minutes ago

Social media echo with Mahira Khan’s engagement ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 48 more lives in Punjab

44 seconds ago

Budget silent over resource allocation to business ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.