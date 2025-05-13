Balochistan Govt strongly condemns killing of four people in Noshki

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Balochistan Government strongly condemned the brutal murder of four people in Noshki on Tuesday.

These views was expressed by Balochistan Government’s spokesperson Shahid Rind here and added that this brutal incident of murder is inhumane and regrettable.

He said that enemies of peace in Balochistan would never be forgiven saying that the provincial incumbent government is utilizing all resources to arrest the killers,

Shahid Rind said that we expressed our sympathy to the families affected by the Noshki incident saying that the killers would be brought to justice,