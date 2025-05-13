Balochistan Govt Strongly Condemns Killing Of Four People In Noshki
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Balochistan Government strongly condemned the brutal murder of four people in Noshki on Tuesday.
These views was expressed by Balochistan Government’s spokesperson Shahid Rind here and added that this brutal incident of murder is inhumane and regrettable.
He said that enemies of peace in Balochistan would never be forgiven saying that the provincial incumbent government is utilizing all resources to arrest the killers,
Shahid Rind said that we expressed our sympathy to the families affected by the Noshki incident saying that the killers would be brought to justice,
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Governor pays glowing tributes to Pak Army over successful Operation Banyan Marsus6 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
Entire nation proud of armed forces: Sirajul Haq6 minutes ago
-
NAEAC delegation visits SSUET for accreditation of Food Science & Technology Program6 minutes ago
-
DPO visits traffic police office6 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall testifies Pakistan’s military superiority in conventional warfare6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt strongly condemns killing of four people in Noshki6 minutes ago
-
PBM honors Pakistan Armed Forces in tribute ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Hameed Gul visits SCCI6 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Traffic police launch crackdown on unregistered motorcycles, seized 1006 minutes ago
-
Noor Muqaddam Murder Case: SC grants another chance to convicted murderer6 minutes ago
-
Meena Majeed vows to attract Balochistan youth towards positive, constructive activities6 minutes ago