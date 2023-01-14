UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Suspends Officials Of Fisheries Department On Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 07:56 PM

The Balochistan government has suspended Assistant Director, three Inspectors and others officials of Fisheries Department involved in corrupt practices and launched a formal inquiry against them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has suspended Assistant Director, three Inspectors and others officials of Fisheries Department involved in corrupt practices and launched a formal inquiry against them.

The action was taken after conducting secret inquiry against them, said a news release issued here Saturday.

The provincial government has further expedited its efforts to take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coastal waters.

Balochistan has seized many trawlers involved in illegal fishing at the marine boundaries of the province.

Progress was made in curbing illegal fishing trawlers in the Gwadar's marine area.

The Gwadar district administration, Fisheries Department and security agencies are taking strong measures against trawling to curb such illegal activities in future.

The Fisheries Department and other agencies have stepped up patrolling against illegal trawling at the Gwadar's waters in the wake of directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to the provincial government in this regards.

