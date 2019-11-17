UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Takes Action Against Staffers Involved In Misconduct, Corrupt Practices

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has initiated many departmental inquiries against numerous staffers pertaining to various provincial departments allegedly involved in misconduct and corrupt practices.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government informed that almost 70 doctors and more than 100 paramedical staff had been dismissed from jobs over not performing their duty.

He said the government had taken a stern action against the ghost employees of education department and terminated the services of approximately 3000 and many others had been served notices.

The official informed that 30 employees of food department had been sacked from their jobs while 12 others had been arrested on the charges of misconduct. However, the investigation was in progress against 60 others, he added.

On the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister, an inquiry had been conducted against 239 fisheries department workers, the official said.

He said 34 Livestock Department employees had been issued show cause notices while 20 others from Mineral Department were under investigation.

The official said six staffers from Services and General Administration Department had been arrested on misuse of power and corruption charges.

He said Bolochistan government is trying to ensure a high level transparency in the governing system, adding that for the first time in history of the province, the incumbent government was suspended an Acting Secretary on misconduct.

He urged the public to register complains to the Chief Minister's Complained Cell, where they feel misuse of national exchequer and misconduct.

