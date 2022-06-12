UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Takes Measure To Eliminate Child Labour

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has taken several measures to eliminate child labour in the province and ensured education to every child upto16 years of age.

The provincial government would initiate action to end underage labour and the government would ensure strict implementation of law in that regard, an official of Balochistan.

He said strict action against the violators of child rights would be taken.

He said the labour department officials in collaboration with the police were already raiding workplaces, such as markets, workshops, factories and mines, and taking action against the owners if any child was found working there.

The official said they would also launch an awareness campaign across the province to sensitize the parents to send their children to schools instead of making them to work at a tender age.

According to All Pakistan Labour Federation President Sultan Muhammad, over 15,000 underage children in Balochistan were working at the construction sites, coalmines, garbage collection, and automobiles workshops.

They were either orphans and belonged to the poor families, who were compelled to work to support their elders, he added.

He said the provincial government should pay attention to the issue and try to get them enrolled in educational institutions instead of doing jobs. Sultan suggested that the government should devise a social security programme to provide financial assistance to the poor so that they send their children to schools.

He said underage labour affected the children mentally, physically and socially.

