Balochistan govt takes multiple initiative for promotion of culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):The Balochistan government had taken multiple initiatives during the last two years for the development of the province and promotion of local culture and tourism.

The provincial government had established Art and Cultural Council in Quetta with an aim to promote diverse and rich culture of the province, an official source said while sharing the two year performance of the provincial government.

The Balochistan government had also allocated Rs 200 million to protect the centuries old heritage and civilizations of Mehrgarh, Mir Chakra's Fort, Shahi Tump-Makran Civilization, Kech valley and other archaic heritage sites.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 100 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for establishment of tourism resort at KundMalir and upscaling of tourist spots at Shuban Valley which would help to attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

The incumbent government has set up an Artist Welfare Fund where the artists would be awarded with financial assistance for their economic well-being, he added.

The government, he said, had given the approval to Balochistan Travel Agencies and Tour Operators Rule for the development and promotion of the tourism in the province.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government for promotion of culture and tourism in the province, he maintained that the government had set up a culture and tourism policy first time in the provincial history.

"The strong traditions and cultural values are important to the people of Balochistan and have enabled them to keep their distinctive ancient cultural identity and lifestyle with a little change to this day," the official noted.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to promote culture and tourism in the province, he said over 20,000 antiques had been brought back from the Sindh to Balochistan while state-of-the-art museum had also been established in the province.

For the promotion of old heritage and history of the province, he said, a magazine had also been started in this regard and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had signed with Museum Association of Pakistan which would bring fruitful results in the future, he added.