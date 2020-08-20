UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Takes Multiple Initiative For Promotion Of Culture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

Balochistan govt takes multiple initiative for promotion of culture

The Balochistan government had taken multiple initiatives during the last two years for the development of the province and promotion of local culture and tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):The Balochistan government had taken multiple initiatives during the last two years for the development of the province and promotion of local culture and tourism.

The provincial government had established Art and Cultural Council in Quetta with an aim to promote diverse and rich culture of the province, an official source said while sharing the two year performance of the provincial government.

The Balochistan government had also allocated Rs 200 million to protect the centuries old heritage and civilizations of Mehrgarh, Mir Chakra's Fort, Shahi Tump-Makran Civilization, Kech valley and other archaic heritage sites.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 100 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for establishment of tourism resort at KundMalir and upscaling of tourist spots at Shuban Valley which would help to attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

The incumbent government has set up an Artist Welfare Fund where the artists would be awarded with financial assistance for their economic well-being, he added.

The government, he said, had given the approval to Balochistan Travel Agencies and Tour Operators Rule for the development and promotion of the tourism in the province.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government for promotion of culture and tourism in the province, he maintained that the government had set up a culture and tourism policy first time in the provincial history.

"The strong traditions and cultural values are important to the people of Balochistan and have enabled them to keep their distinctive ancient cultural identity and lifestyle with a little change to this day," the official noted.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to promote culture and tourism in the province, he said over 20,000 antiques had been brought back from the Sindh to Balochistan while state-of-the-art museum had also been established in the province.

For the promotion of old heritage and history of the province, he said, a magazine had also been started in this regard and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had signed with Museum Association of Pakistan which would bring fruitful results in the future, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Quetta From Government Million

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

21 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

2 hours ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

39 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

39 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.