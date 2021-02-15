Balochistan govt takes phenomenal steps to revolutionize education sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Days are not far when literacy rate will see a marked improvement in Balochistan as the present provincial government had taken phenomenal steps to revolutionize the education sector.

It is hard to disagree that the sector did not get due attention in Balochistan due to negligence on the part of previous governments that were more interested in carrying out development projects to make kick backs.

The government had increased the educational budget from Rs 40 to Rs 56 billion in the current financial year which showed the priority and focus of Balochistan government toward improving and betterment in education sector, said an official of Balochistan government.

He said the work had been in process to fulfill more jobs in education department, adding that the government had recruited some 1400 teaching and 780 non teaching staff while the recruitment of more than 1550 teaching and 1800 non teaching staff was in pipeline.

The government was working to enhance the total number of educational institution which was around14979 institutions in the province, he said.

The government had upgraded 53 middle schools girls to high school and 53 Primary schools for girls were awarded the middle school status this year, he added.

The official said that around 85 boy's primary schools upgraded to middle and 18 middle schools for boys would be getting status of high schools this year.

The government has plan to upgrade all inter colleges in the province to degree level to start the four years degree programme in the colleges of the province.

The government was working to provide buses to colleges in different phases as one batch had already been distributed among the educational institutions of the province, he said.

The provincial government has planned to improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, computer lab and science equipments and other basic facilities in 100 public schools of the province.