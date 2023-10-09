Balochistan govt taking efforts to strengthen education sector: Qadir Bakhsh

Balochistan Minister for Education Prof. Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch on Monday said that the government has made efforts to strengthen the education sector in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Minister for Education Prof. Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch on Monday said that the government has made efforts to strengthen the education sector in the province.

Prof. Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch said the government of Balochistan values the partnership of UNICEF that is enduring their committed support in the promotion of education in the province.

The mutual cooperation of the provincial government and UNICEF has given considerable help in resolving the issues of the education sector, he expressed these views in a meeting with the representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil.

The minister briefed the UNICEF delegation on the ongoing projects in the education sector in the province, said a news release.

According to UNICEF’s report, there are 4,000 schools in the province that have no sanitation and washroom facilities, in which the number of girls’ schools is very high.

There are 6700 schools in which only one teacher is being appointed, termed one of the underlying reasons behind the poor literacy rate and declining standard of education in Balochistan.

He said UNICEF is currently taking care of 2400 schools and the number of these schools could be enhanced to 3600 if there is strong coordination between the education department and UNICEF.

On the occasion, the UNICEF’s representative in Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil said that UNICEF was taking measures to bring improvement in the education sector of the province will be improved and more efforts would be taken to boost the cooperation.