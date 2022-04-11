UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Taking Measure To Ensure Provision Of Quality Food Items On Cheaper Prices

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan government is taking measure to ensure provision of quality food items on fixed prices and every possible effort to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The government would take stern action against vendors and hoarders' self-imposed increase on eatables and other essential commodities food prices during the month of Ramazan, said an official of Balochistan government on Monday.

The Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of quality food items at fixed price and Balochistan Food Authority should take action against those who are selling contaminated food items and impose fines on them.

The official said effective prevention of sale and purchase of low quality items would be ensured in all cases and maximum relief would be provided to the people.

The provincial government has also decided to provide subsidy in flour and other food items which would be given to each district to provide maximum relief to the people.

The Price control committee and district administration would ensure proper implementation of tariffs.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Utility Store Corporation to ensure availability of ample quantity of food items at the utility stores.

The Balochistan government would also ensure foolproof security during the month of Ramazan and especially during Taraweeh prayers and the traffic system would be made as per the convenience of the people.

The government has also approved the immediate release of Zakat Fund and early commencement of the process of distribution among the beneficiaries.

He said that the goal of the provincial government is to serve the masses and to provide them maximum facilities besides ensuring equal development in all parts of the province.

