Balochistan govt taking measures to curb locust swarms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan government was taking measures to curb the imminent attack of locust swarms in the province as clouds of locusts have landed in different parts and are destroying the standing agriculture crops and fruits.

Talking to APP an official of the Balochistan government Thursday said that the government has launched anti-locust operation for complete elimination of locust and the operation would be continued with all available resources and full force.

He said that the threat of locust attack posed to economy as half of all crops have been destroyed.

The authorities concerned were immediately responding to the situation and also prepared a comprehensive strategy to combat the locusts attack, he said.

He said Locust plague rapidly spread all over Balochistan had affected agricultural farms, grasslands, vegetation equally in the area that had caused a huge loss to the already suffering region.

Standing crops and matured fruits are being destroyed by locusts while the poor growers are looking at the ravages helplessly," he added.

The government would be expanded the operation to aerial spray against the locusts to protect the corps of the farmers from the locust threat.

The government departments have also decided to strengthen the national action plan to combat locust attacks in the province, the official added.