Balochistan Govt Taking Steps For Development Of Backward Areas: Arif Hassani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:49 PM

Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani on Thursday said incumbent provincial government was laying a network of roads across the province which would provide facilities to people in traveling

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani on Thursday said incumbent provincial government was laying a network of roads across the province which would provide facilities to people in traveling.

He expressed these views while inspecting construction of roads including Hub Bypass at cost of 644 million, Kharkira Road worth of 88 million and Bela Bypass with cost of 170 million during his visit of Lasbela, said press release issued here.

Xen of Communication and Works Behram Gachki briefed the minister about three development schemes and their constructions of the areas.

The minister said the present government believes in practical steps for development of backward areas where work on several schemes was underway to improve better Communication and Works across province.

He said construction of roads would provide excellent travel facilities to people and public would be able to reach their destination in short time, saying wherever there are roads, people live in prosperity.

"Our province is an agricultural area so there will be roads so people can easily access their agricultural commodities to markets", he said, adding construction work in Lasbela district was being done in a better way.

He said people would get soon beneficial from completion of development schemes which would also create job opportunities in the respective areas.

Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani said provincial government was being focused on timely completion development projects along with their standard which would maintain durable progress in respective areas of Balochistan.

On the occasion, Provincial Livestock Minister Mitha Khan Kakar and local administration officials were present.

