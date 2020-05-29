Balochistan govt taking steps for economic change: Ziaullah

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove Friday said a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for stabilization of provincial economy while the activation of industrial zones across the province would pave way for development of the area besides creating enormous employment opportunities for local people

In a statement issued here, he said the practical steps were being taken by the Balochistan Awami Party provincial government for economic change.

He stated foreign investment was of utmost importance for the growth of the province and the provincial government was taking all possible steps to promote foreign and domestic investments which would help improving economy of the province, adding, the government was pursuing a policy of facilitating business community. The investors would be invited to take advantage of Balochistan's rich resources.

He said the completion of ongoing development projects in the province would bring an economic revolution in the area which would also remove backwardness from the respective districts of Balochistan.

The minister said the people would get employment and the economy of the country as well as province would be strengthened after completion of various projects under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) including Hydro Power projects, Communication Projects, Socio-Economic scheme, Economic Zone, Irrigation and other projects.

He said the law and order situation was improved in Balochistan due to the cooperation of the people and efforts of law enforcement agencies.

The provincial government would encourage those working on the front line to control the spread of the coronavirus so that they can perform their duties more efficiently for copping the challenge of the pandemic virus.