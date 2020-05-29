UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Taking Steps For Economic Change: Ziaullah

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:39 PM

Balochistan govt taking steps for economic change: Ziaullah

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove Friday said a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for stabilization of provincial economy while the activation of industrial zones across the province would pave way for development of the area besides creating enormous employment opportunities for local people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove Friday said a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for stabilization of provincial economy while the activation of industrial zones across the province would pave way for development of the area besides creating enormous employment opportunities for local people.

In a statement issued here, he said the practical steps were being taken by the Balochistan Awami Party provincial government for economic change.

He stated foreign investment was of utmost importance for the growth of the province and the provincial government was taking all possible steps to promote foreign and domestic investments which would help improving economy of the province, adding, the government was pursuing a policy of facilitating business community. The investors would be invited to take advantage of Balochistan's rich resources.

He said the completion of ongoing development projects in the province would bring an economic revolution in the area which would also remove backwardness from the respective districts of Balochistan.

The minister said the people would get employment and the economy of the country as well as province would be strengthened after completion of various projects under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) including Hydro Power projects, Communication Projects, Socio-Economic scheme, Economic Zone, Irrigation and other projects.

He said the law and order situation was improved in Balochistan due to the cooperation of the people and efforts of law enforcement agencies.

The provincial government would encourage those working on the front line to control the spread of the coronavirus so that they can perform their duties more efficiently for copping the challenge of the pandemic virus.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Law And Order CPEC All From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps for protection of children: Mini ..

52 seconds ago

Austria to relax mandatory mask rules in virus fig ..

53 seconds ago

Provincial ministers discuss anti-coronavirus driv ..

56 seconds ago

Serbian President Says Will Attend Victory Parade ..

58 seconds ago

Canada Exerts Pressure on Iran to Turn Over Black ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Chairman PEMRA's ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.