Balochistan Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of Labourers' Children: DC Quetta

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad Bin Asad said that Balochistan government was taking all possible measures for welfare of the labourers's children and for the education and training of their children which would help in improving their standard of living

He expressed these views on Wednesday while chairing meeting regarding giving scholarships to the children of workers under the Worker Welfare board.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (City), Assistant Commissioner (Sadar), Assistant Commissioner (Kachlak) and Assistant Commissioner (Sariab).

Scrutiny of the submitted documents was done in the meeting which totaled 1101 applications, out of which 491 have been registered which was extinguished by the Worker Welfare Board.

In this regard, issuing instructions to all the concerned Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner said that all the Assistant Commissioners should complete and submit their data as soon as possible for the scholarship of the children of labourers so that children of poor labourers could get their right on merit with transparency and in this regard, the loss of one's right would be intolerable.

