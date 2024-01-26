Balochistan Govt Taking Steps To Ensure Best Healthcare Facilities: Domki
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan on Friday said the government has taking speedy measures to provide quality health facilities to the masses, the expansion of medical services at the District Headquarters Hospital, Sibi
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki inaugurated the Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Khan Domki Dialysis Center, ICU and Pediatric Department at the District Headquarters Hospital Sibi.
On the occasion, the officials of the health department briefed the chief minister about the medical facilities provided at DHQ Sibi.
The Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan expressed his satisfaction with the new medical facilities at DHQ Sibi and said that they are trying to provide quality health facilities to the public at the government level.
He said that with the establishment of a dialysis center, quality treatment facilities will be available to patients suffering from kidney diseases at the local level, while with the establishment of a new department, quality medical facilities for pediatric diseases will be available to the children.
He said the newly established ICU for medical assistance in emergency situations will prove to be a source of better convenience for patients.
On the occasion, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki announced to give one more dialysis machine for dialysis unit in the DHQ Sibi.
