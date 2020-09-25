Balochistan govt taking steps to modernize Livestock sector: Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mitha Khan Kakar on Thursday said the provincial government was taking all possible steps to modernize Livestock Sector in the province.

"Most of the population in the province is directly or indirectly linked to the Livestock Department", he said adding it is the backbone of the country's economy.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a one-day seminar organized by the Department of Livestock.

He said modern technology would be introduced in the livestock sector across Balochistan instead of the traditional methods.

He said more than 600 posts have been created in the livestock sector in recent days, which will be filled on merit basis in order to enhance the capacity of the sector for interest of public.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Tayyab Lehri said the Livestock Department is associated with the majority of the people in the province, adding measures were being taken to improve the performance of the sector through skilled persons.

"At least 500 veterinarians' doctors will be trained in next five years and motorcycles along with medicines kits would be provided to Stock Assistants so that they would visit rural areas to help people who have cattle", he said.

Lehri said special directives have been issued to the veterinarians' doctors and other staffs to perform their duties honestly and diligently to provide facilities to the common people so that their problems could be alleviated.