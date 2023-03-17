UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Taking Steps To Provide Relief In Ramazan: Uqaili

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday said the provincial government was aware of the hardships of the people and was taking steps to provide relief to them during the Holy month of Ramazan in the province

Presiding a meeting regarding setting up the Ramazan cheap markets (Sasta Bazaar), price control and supply of flour at the official rate, the chief secretary said that important thing was to ensure the supply of essential goods in Ramazan Bazaars as the government was taking steps to ensure the delivery of necessary goods at cheap prices.

At the same time, action will be taken on a war footing against the self-inflicted inflationary and hoarding elements in the area.

Secretary Industries Abid Saleem while Secretary Food Mujeebur Rahman, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated the meeting through video link.

On this occasion, the secretary of industries said that citizens would be able to know the prices of daily essential food items, including fruits, vegetables and poultry products, through the accurate price application.

Through this app, citizens would also be able to file a complaint against those taking illegal profits and every deputy Commissioner will organize cheap/thrift bazaars in his district where essential items will be available at wholesale, he said.

The chief secretary said that uninterrupted delivery of food items, including sugar and ghee, should be ensured at the cheap markets and utility stores during the month of fasting.

He said that in this regard, district officers should ensure daily surprise checking of Ramazan bazaars and utility stores.

On this occasion, the meeting was informed that during Ramazan, 0.5 million bags of 20 kg (Rs. 1550) would be provided to the people at the government rate at various sale points.

The Chief Secretary directed the Food Department to set up more wholesale points so that people would not face hardships during this blessed month as the priority of the provincial government was to provide relief to the citizens.

In the meeting, the prices of essential commodities were reviewed in detail, instructions were also issued to the price control magistrates to ensure the implementation of the official price list.

Chief Secretary said that where there were no utility stores, temporary stores would be set up during Ramazan so that people could easily get essential items.

He said that philanthropists should come forward to help the poor, orphans and the needy in Ramazan and distribute ration bags to the poor in the Holy month.

