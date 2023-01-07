UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Taking Strict Action Against Wheat Hoarders To Overcome Shortfall: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Saturday said that actions were being taken against wheat hoarders and flour profiteers and 11 people were arrested in the operation

She said that administrations were taking action against wheat hoarders and flour profiteers in the areas on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

She said during operations at the Eastern Bypass and Kuchlak area of Quetta, some 20 people involved in wheat hoarding and violation of price control were apprehended the other day.

Farah said that Balochistan CM was taking a personal interest to get the province out of the crisis soon. The CM had asked to deal strictly with wheat hoarders and those selling flour at high prices to the public, he said, adding that warehouses were being sealed during the crackdown and all will be brought to justice.

She said that the wheat shortage would be overcome soon and hoarders to be dealt with iron hands, adding that the Federal government has been asked to supply wheat at official rates.

She said the centre should immediately play its role to solve the wheat shortage in the province.

