Balochistan govt to award 2000 Qingqi rickshaws to poor this year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to provide 2,000 Qingqi rickshaws to the poor during the current financial year, offering sustainable and dignified livelihood opportunities for impoverished masses.

Talking to APP, Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education Mir Asadullah Baloch said that the government has planned to award 400 Tri-Motorbikes to Persons with Disabilities (PWD) this year to ensure proper transport facility, improving his life and well being.

He said, the government had also distributed 500 tri-motorcycles among deserving persons with disabilities.

Balochistan government would also initiate 'KUMAK' Special Person's Support Fund programme worth Rs 2 billion in the financial year 2021-22, offering sustainable and dignified livelihood opportunities for impoverished masses.

Under KUMAK programme, provincial government would award monthly stipend to PWDs as encouragement and support to enable them to be productive part of Society.

"It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable economic change in the life of the special persons living in rural or urban areas of the province," he said.

Purchasing of special vans for the persons with disability was also planned to provide the best transport facility to the special persons of the province, he added.

He said that an internship programme based on technical training would be also introduced to make the youth skilled to raise a technical labour based human resource.

He said students from the downtrodden section of the society would be awarded scholarships every year.

Responding to another query, he said numerous women empowerment projects were being included in the new annual development programme to ensure uplift of the province, he informed.

