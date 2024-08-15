Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Bear Passport Expenses For Lagharis In Pak-Afghan Border Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Balochistan Government on Wednesday announced that it will bear all expenses for the issuance of passports for Lagharis, a local tribesmen associated with cross border business living in the Pak-Afghan border areas of Chaman.

This move aims to facilitate local trade and travel while ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

According to a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has directed the concerned authorities to cover the costs of passport issuance for the local population, particularly the underprivileged, to ease their business and family ties across the border.

The spokesperson stated that the provincial government is well aware of the challenges faced by the local population in the Pak-Afghan border areas and has therefore decided to bear the expenses of passport issuance. This decision has been implemented immediately.

The purpose of this initiative is to simplify travel procedures for Lagharis while ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

The spokesperson urged Lagharis in the Chaman area to take advantage of this government initiative and contact the local passport office to initiate the necessary process for passport issuance.

