Balochistan Govt To Blacklist Contractors For Substandard Work

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:57 PM

Balochistan government on Tuesday directed the Chief Engineers of all divisions to immediately blacklist all those contractors who did not adhere to the standard rules and regulations and left the given government project incomplete

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government on Tuesday directed the Chief Engineers of all divisions to immediately blacklist all those contractors who did not adhere to the standard rules and regulations and left the given government project incomplete.

On the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani, a letter has been dispatched to the Chief Engineers of all divisions, said a news release issued here.

The letter dispatched by the Chief Engineer Design, Communication and Works department directed the Chief Engineers of all divisions to take immediate action against contractors who did not come up with the standard work and not following standard rules and regulations in completion of government projects.

Superintendent Engineers and Project Directors are fully authorized to take cognizance of the substandard works in government project and subsequent action against the responsible contractors.� It may be ensured that all works given to the contractors meet the specified standards. All the contractors should be warned that they must adhere to the international standards for works otherwise they would be surcharged.

Superintendent Engineers and Project Directors may inform Pakistan Engineering Council and authorities concerned after completing the formal procedure in this connection, the letter read.

