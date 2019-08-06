Balochistan govt to boost industrial sector: Utmankhail

Balochistan Minister for Commerce and Industries, Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail Tuesday said the provincial government was taking all out measures to boost the industrial sector of the province with focus to provide jobs for the youth

Talking to APP, Utmankhail said the government had allotted 1000 acres land for industrial zone in Loralai and the development works would be kicked off soon. The minister said that the construction work has been under way to establish eight special economic zones including Qamar din Kareaz, Kakar Khurasan, Chaman, Loralai, Turbat, Chaghi, Gwadar and Boostan to upscale the economic activities in the province.

He urged the investors to enhance their investment in the industrial and technology sector of the province.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan the provincial government was taking amicable measures for the development and the results would appear in the recent future, he added. The minister said considering the worst road infrastructure in the province, the provincial government was planning to improve communication system for the welfare of the local people and improve connectivity.

He said that the government had planned to build 12 small dams in every district of the province to solve the water scarcity issue. "I have been working day and night to provide clean drinking to the residents of Loralai," he added.

He said the plan for setting up water filtration plants in Loralai was in the pipeline and a survey was being conducted to identify the possible sites in the area.

He said that the government had worked out a comprehensive programme for managing the incurring floods through small dams. The completion of these projects would help the irrigation system to improve the water scarcity situation in the province, he added.

He said that Balochistan has huge agriculture potential, which was mostly ignored due to lack of latest methodologies and techniques. The province had huge production of fruits and vegetables which were getting spoiled due to no storage capacity across the province, adding that we were working to establish cold storage.

"The government has been taking the initiative to encourage farmers for cultivating olive trees whereas the government has allocated Rs 100 million for the development and uplift of olive farming in the province," he noted.

It would also provide farmers with an alternative crop which would help in bringing prosperity in the backward areas, the minister said, adding that the total allocation of Rs 98 million had been earmarked.

He said that the provincial government had allocated special fund to provide relief to the farmers in terms of subsidy on electricity. He said the government would be converting the existing tube wells on solar energy in different areas of the province in the first phase.

Utmankhail said that the government distributed solar panels among the dwellers to meet the needs of the people belonging to the far-flung areas of the province.