Balochistan Govt To Bring Comprehensive Reforms In Health Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Balochistan government on the direction of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has initiated work to bring on comprehensive reforms in the health sector in order to ensure the best health care to the masses.
Balochistan government has all set to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide latest equipment to the hospitals aimed to ensure best health care facilities to the local people.
In order to introduce the model of quality medical institutions with the support Sindh government in Balochistan, it has been agreed to take steps under mutual cooperation in the meeting of the high officials of the Balochistan government with the Sindh authorities.
On the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan and Secretary Finance Babar Khan are on a detailed visit to Sindh where they met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and seek support for the establishment of quality medical institutions in Balochistan.
The CM Sindh informed the officers of Health Department of Balochistan that in this regard clear orders have been issued to the heads of medical institutions of Sindh and the officials of health department to provide support and assistance to make the health care system in Balochistan functional. The initiative would benefits all the people of province and would bring revolutionary health-care facility.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Ramazan Relief package: USC achieves 60pc sale target across region3 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held4 minutes ago
-
Teachers informed about population welfare program13 minutes ago
-
Fake, expired pesticides seized13 minutes ago
-
Poet Adil Sakhirani death anniversary observed23 minutes ago
-
Habib Jalib's anniversary observed23 minutes ago
-
WASA officers reshuffled23 minutes ago
-
Timely action Chamkani Police Station, arresting kidnapper gang23 minutes ago
-
Work underway on drainage project in Daska: minister23 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of child due to kite flying in Sargodha24 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq all set to revolutionize local economy: Mark Bristow33 minutes ago
-
28 outlaws held over kite selling, flying34 minutes ago