Balochistan Govt To Bring Comprehensive Reforms In Health Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Balochistan government on the direction of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has initiated work to bring on comprehensive reforms in the health sector in order to ensure the best health care to the masses.

Balochistan government has all set to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide latest equipment to the hospitals aimed to ensure best health care facilities to the local people.

In order to introduce the model of quality medical institutions with the support Sindh government in Balochistan, it has been agreed to take steps under mutual cooperation in the meeting of the high officials of the Balochistan government with the Sindh authorities.

On the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan and Secretary Finance Babar Khan are on a detailed visit to Sindh where they met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and seek support for the establishment of quality medical institutions in Balochistan.

The CM Sindh informed the officers of Health Department of Balochistan that in this regard clear orders have been issued to the heads of medical institutions of Sindh and the officials of health department to provide support and assistance to make the health care system in Balochistan functional. The initiative would benefits all the people of province and would bring revolutionary health-care facility.

