UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Bring Institutional Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan govt to bring institutional reforms

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government and bureaucracy has committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on the fast track.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that the government has set up a reforms committee to chalk out a comprehensive plan to bring improvement in multiple sectors including education, health and others.

The initiative was taken on the instruction of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to provide maximum relief to the masses.

The move was aimed at introducing institutional reforms in all the public sector departments which would eventually help uplift the living standards of the provincial residents.

The committee would includes senior officers, who had the capacity and determination to play a positive role in the reform process, he added.

He said the committee would finalize the action plan for introducing the reforms in all the provincial departments which would eventually ensure transparency in the state affairs.

The official said the government and bureaucracy was committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on the fast track.

He said the government had been taking measures for public welfare since taking the power,claiming that the people had started acknowledging the government's efforts with regard to the public service delivery.

He said that appointments and transfers were not being made on political basis in the tenure of present government which was producing positive results so far.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education National University All Government

Recent Stories

678,573 economic licences issued in February

11 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators attracts international c ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces new coronavirus case, taking tota ..

2 hours ago

AED254.4 million roads and infrastructure work com ..

3 hours ago

New committees launched to promote growth of UAE b ..

3 hours ago

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.