Balochistan govt to bring institutional reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government and bureaucracy has committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on the fast track.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that the government has set up a reforms committee to chalk out a comprehensive plan to bring improvement in multiple sectors including education, health and others.

The initiative was taken on the instruction of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to provide maximum relief to the masses.

The move was aimed at introducing institutional reforms in all the public sector departments which would eventually help uplift the living standards of the provincial residents.

The committee would includes senior officers, who had the capacity and determination to play a positive role in the reform process, he added.

He said the committee would finalize the action plan for introducing the reforms in all the provincial departments which would eventually ensure transparency in the state affairs.

The official said the government and bureaucracy was committed to bring positive changes in the province by carrying out development activities on the fast track.

He said the government had been taking measures for public welfare since taking the power,claiming that the people had started acknowledging the government's efforts with regard to the public service delivery.

He said that appointments and transfers were not being made on political basis in the tenure of present government which was producing positive results so far.