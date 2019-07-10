UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Build Five Tourists Resorts In Coastal Areas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

Balochistan govt to build five tourists resorts in coastal areas

Balochistan government was planning to build five tourist resorts in its coastal areas to cater the need of local and foreign tourists visiting the area to witness its beautiful coastal lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan government was planning to build five tourist resorts in its coastal areas to cater the need of local and foreign tourists visiting the area to witness its beautiful coastal lines.

The government had allocated Rs 150 million to revise the master plan of provincial coastal areas and set up tourist resorts in Kund Malir, Gadani, Aurmara, Jioni and Kalmat, the official sources told APP here on Wednesday.

In a bid to unlock the potential of tourism and fisheries sectors of Balochistan, the government had decided to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and local fisheries, the sources said.

They said Fishermen Cooperative Society would also be established to ensure the welfare of fishermen. The fisherman would also be given shelter under the Prime Minister Naya Pakistan housing scheme.

They said the government was striving to provide basic facilities to the people of Balochistan. A holistic strategy was prepared to provide them education, health, sound infrastructure support system and clean drinking water.

They said that the plan of the purchasing sea ambulances and installation of monitoring system in boats had also been prepared for the better tracking of fishermen at the sea. The total estimated cost of project was Rs 426 million.

The Balochistan government had allocated Rs 1.467 billion for the development and revamping of the fisheries department to generate more revenue, the sources said.

The provincial government has also released a grant of Rs 739 million for the annual expenditures of the department.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Education Water Naya Pakistan Malir Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

The OIC Secretary General calls on the internation ..

6 minutes ago

PITB Opens Admission for Next Batch of ‘e-Rozgaa ..

10 minutes ago

Dysfunctional SAARC dragging down whole region: Mi ..

16 minutes ago

7 children killed by land mine explosion in easter ..

1 minute ago

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful opens new branch in Timer ..

25 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.