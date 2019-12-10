Balochistan govt to build sports complex in all district

Balochistan government would establish an international level sports complex and stadium on 64 acres area in every district of the province to provide world class sports facilities to the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan government would establish an international level sports complex and stadium on 64 acres area in every district of the province to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

Spokesperson Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani told APP that, the government had planned to earmarks Rs7 billion for the construction of playgrounds in all the districts of the province, adding that work was underway on construction of playgrounds.

Shahwani said that the government has been working for acquiring land in every district, adding that the project would be completed in next three years.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate funds for improving the sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

Under the Quetta Development Programme, the spokesperson said that five sports complex would established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

To promote sports activities at college level, he added that the government is also working to set up indoor sports facilities in the colleges of Quetta so that the students could participate in co-curricular activities.

He said the government would also be establishing at least one ground for females to actively take part in sports.

He blamed the previous governments for rendering poor sports infrastructure in the province. He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He optimistically said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta the government would be launch Balochistan games as the renovation work of Ayub Stadium had already been underway.

The government has planned to commence International Martial Arts competition in Quetta in March, adding that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world.

Balochistan government has announced to initiate work on various development projects in the province during current fiscal year. He said we were working to appoint a large number of staff in the sports department of the province to teach and guide the sports man.