Balochistan Govt To Conduct "Locust Control Workshop" In 13 Districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :As part of provincial government's Locust control measures, the Agriculture department of Balochistan will hold "Locust Control and Capacity building Workshops" in thirteen districts of the province starting from 15 September till 29 October.

"Divisional directors of Agriculture department have officially been informed to ensure participation of the teams working in Locust Control Program," said a handout issued on Monday.

The Awareness workshop aims at enhance the capacity of the government teams working on Locust Control besides sensitizing the local zamindars regarding the locust attack and way how to overcome the issue.

Districts where the workshops have been planned included Pishin, Mastung, Loralai, Zhob, Ziarat, Noshki, Kharan, Khuzdar, Uthal, Turbat, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali and Dera Allah Yar.

