UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Conduct "Locust Control Workshop" In 13 Districts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:37 PM

Balochistan govt to conduct

As part of provincial government's Locust control measures, the Agriculture department of Balochistan will hold "Locust Control and Capacity building Workshops" in thirteen districts of the province starting from 15 September till 29 October

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :As part of provincial government's Locust control measures, the Agriculture department of Balochistan will hold "Locust Control and Capacity building Workshops" in thirteen districts of the province starting from 15 September till 29 October.

"Divisional directors of Agriculture department have officially been informed to ensure participation of the teams working in Locust Control Program," said a handout issued on Monday.

The Awareness workshop aims at enhance the capacity of the government teams working on Locust Control besides sensitizing the local zamindars regarding the locust attack and way how to overcome the issue.

Districts where the workshops have been planned included Pishin, Mastung, Loralai, Zhob, Ziarat, Noshki, Kharan, Khuzdar, Uthal, Turbat, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali and Dera Allah Yar.

ask.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Agriculture Zhob Turbat Sibi Kharan Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Mastung Ziarat Uthal Dera Murad Jamali September October From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Government honours fifth batch of government a ..

11 minutes ago

Rain with thundershowers expected in city

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoH issues 4,200 medical licences ..

26 minutes ago

Safe school reopening 'top priority' for Italy's C ..

4 minutes ago

African leagues: Esperance retain Tunisian title

4 minutes ago

Lebanon Speaker Nabih Berri urges change to confes ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.