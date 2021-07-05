Balochistan govt to construct 33 new BHUs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The government has planned to construct 33 new Basic Health Units (BHUs) in each district of the province to ensure best health care facilities to the masses at their nearest.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the existing BHUs in the far-flung areas of the province would be upgraded to the status Rural Health Centres (RHCs).

The Balochistan government would also establish District Headquarter (DHQs) hospitals in five district districts including Sohbatpur, Sherani. , Barkhan, Duki and Dera Allahyar, he added.

The government has been spent around Rs 1.761 billion on the establishment of Medical Colleges in Turbat, Loralai and Khuzdar, however, Rs 12.104 billion was the total cost of the projects.

The government has abolished OPD registration slip fee to provide best health care facilities in the public hospitals of the province, he informed The Balochistan government is establishing Emergency Response centers along side with highways of the province with estimated cost of Rs 3.921 billion and in this regard, 787 million rupees had been issued while Rs 717.

640 million has earmarked in the FY 2021-22.

The government has announced many development projects in health sector including establishment of hostels in Bolan Medical Complex at Quetta, expansion of Children Hospital Quetta, and other projects.

A sum of Rs 100 million has been earmarked in the financial year 2021-22 for the construction of residential compounds for doctors in 7 districts of the province with a total estimated cost of Rs 700 million.

The Balochistan government is all set to establish a dental college in the province with cost of Rs 1.396 billion, for which around 295 million rupees has been released.

In the financial year 2021-22, around 750 new posts would be created in the health sector in order to ensuring provision of treatment quality in the province.

The government has announced to launch Balochistan Health Card with cost of Rs 5.914 billion to provide up to one million rupees each to around 1.875 million families for their medical treatment.

Rs 44.694 billion was allocated for development of health sector in the budget FY 2021-22 while Rs 11.884 billion for its non- development expenditures.