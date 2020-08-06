Balochistan govt to construct 4000 kms roads during financial year 2020-21

Balochistan government is going to construct 4000 Kilometers roads during the current financial year to improve the communication system in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government is going to construct 4000 Kilometers roads during the current financial year to improve the communication system in the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that around 2500 km of road projects were completed in the province during the last financial year.

The communication department has decided to make some changes in the two-lane road construction project from Ziarat to Ziarat Cross, he added.

He said that expansion and reconstruction of Ziarat Road would increase tourism activities in the area.

"In Zhob Division, the areas adjacent to the Afghan border and in Makran Division, the areas adjacent to the Iranian border will be connected to national highways, which will boost trade and economic activities," he added.

The official said that the construction of highways will give the province's agricultural and mineral production access to major markets.

It was also decided to include the construction of Ziarat to Sanjavi road in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and to build a link road to connect the surrounding communities with the main road.

The government has also included the project in the PSDP to build tourist centers and rest areas along the roads.

He said that better roads were vital to curtail road traffic accidents and save human lives.