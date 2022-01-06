UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Construct 49 New Dams At A Cost Of Rs6.451 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Balochistan government has planned to construct 49 new dams with an estimated cost of Rs 6.451 billion which was expected to be initiated in near future

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has planned to construct 49 new dams with an estimated cost of Rs 6.451 billion which was expected to be initiated in near future.

According to an official source, these dams would reduce water scarcity and improve ground level water in respective areas.

Balochistan government has expedited the construction work on development of dams and also enhanced the allocation in Public Sector Development Programme of current fiscal year to resolve the water scarcity issue in the province.

In financial year 2021-22, Rs298 million has been allocated for construction of Awaran Dam and development of Command Area from a total estimated cost of Rs1.492 billion to harvest rain water as the area was dependent on groundwater," he added.

The government had spent Rs1500 million on the development of Bolan Dam, Rs2000 million allocated for Naoulong Dam, Rs1011 million allocated for construction of Gharoki Dam.

The government has completed 22 dams project and feasibility studies of 9 dams to irrigate thousands of acres land in the province.

