UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Continue Its Efforts To Ensure Flour At Fixed Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government would continue to ensure the availability of wheat flour at a fixed price in the province, said an official of Balochistan government.

The government would take stern action against vendors and hoarders' self-imposed increase of prices of wheat flour and other essential commodities.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of flour items at fixed price and the deputy commissioners should take action against those who were selling flour at high prices and impose fines on them.

The district authorities conducted raids in various areas of the province and recovered thousands of flour bags. The raiding party sealed many godowns and arrested their owners for hoarding.

