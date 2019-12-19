UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Digitalize Provincial Information Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Balochistan govt to digitalize provincial Information Department

The Balochistan government was making a plan to digitalize the provincial information department in a bid to make its working more modern and professional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government was making a plan to digitalize the provincial information department in a bid to make its working more modern and professional.

Spokesperson Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani told APP on Wednesday that the government had designed this plan to meet the challenges of the day and overcome the flaws and shortcomings in order to strengthen the department.

The provincial government was committed to equip the information department with modern technology as the government had initiated converting various functions of the department in a digital medium, he added.

The spokesperson informed that a social media cell would be set up in the Directorate General of Public Relation (DGPR), which would highlight the development process in the province, adding the timely coverage would further enhance the relations between the government and the people.

The spokesperson said the government was taking measures to initiate training programmes to enhance the capacity of officers and employees.

The provincial government had already approved the Newspaper Hawkers Fund to give more support and financial assistance to the newspaper hawkers, he said.

The government had allocated an amount of Rs 230 million as seed money for journalist welfare, he said, adding the government had been giving importance to their relationship with media and its workers.

He said the government was setting up a human resource computerized section and the department would also be issuing computerized bills of advertisements.

The information department had initiated a publication of special supplement on national days as well, he mentioned.

The spokesperson said the departmental reforms were also under consideration.

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Social Media Money Media Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

22 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Again ..

12 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

12 minutes ago

Readymade garments worth $1.156 billion exported i ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber spotlights Ethiopia’s Expo 2020 pl ..

37 minutes ago

Putin Says If US Wants to Help Ukraine, 'They Bett ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.