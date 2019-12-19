Balochistan govt to digitalize provincial Information Department

The Balochistan government was making a plan to digitalize the provincial information department in a bid to make its working more modern and professional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government was making a plan to digitalize the provincial information department in a bid to make its working more modern and professional.

Spokesperson Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani told APP on Wednesday that the government had designed this plan to meet the challenges of the day and overcome the flaws and shortcomings in order to strengthen the department.

The provincial government was committed to equip the information department with modern technology as the government had initiated converting various functions of the department in a digital medium, he added.

The spokesperson informed that a social media cell would be set up in the Directorate General of Public Relation (DGPR), which would highlight the development process in the province, adding the timely coverage would further enhance the relations between the government and the people.

The spokesperson said the government was taking measures to initiate training programmes to enhance the capacity of officers and employees.

The provincial government had already approved the Newspaper Hawkers Fund to give more support and financial assistance to the newspaper hawkers, he said.

The government had allocated an amount of Rs 230 million as seed money for journalist welfare, he said, adding the government had been giving importance to their relationship with media and its workers.

He said the government was setting up a human resource computerized section and the department would also be issuing computerized bills of advertisements.

The information department had initiated a publication of special supplement on national days as well, he mentioned.

The spokesperson said the departmental reforms were also under consideration.