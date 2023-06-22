Balochistan govt to distribute 1,000 tractors among farmers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has decided to expand the 'Balochistan Green Tractor Programme' to distribute 1,000 more locally produced tractors among the small farmers of the province in the fiscal year 2023-24.

In the first phase, the government has awarded 500 tractors to the small farmers of the province on subsidized rate, the provincial minister for agriculture and cooperation, Mir Asadullah Baloch said while talking to APP.

The recovery will be made in a period of seven years, every beneficiary has to pay monthly installments, the minister informed.

He further said that the latest technologies would be introduced to enhance the productivity of agriculture in the province.

The Balochistan government had been provided seeds of worth Rs 2.

2 billion to increase production which ultimately benefited the farmers, he said.

He said that the provincial government has already constructed 400 tunnels aimed at enhancing the production of offseason vegetables and fruits in the province through tunnel farming.

Asad Baloch said the Agriculture Department has awarded bulldozers' hours on a subsidized rate to the farmers and brought 5000 acres of barren land under cultivation to ensure food security by increasing agri production.

Balochistan government had also introduced trickle irrigation system and constructed water courses and water storage tanks to resolve water issues in agriculture sector.

He said that the government was striving to focus on the production of hybrid seeds of various crops.