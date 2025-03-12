Balochistan govt to enforce complete ban on plastic bags in Quetta city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister for Environment, Naseem-ur-Rehman Mullakhail said that all possible measures would be taken to enforce complete ban on the use and sale of plastic bags and geared up the ongoing campaign to clean Quetta city of plastic waste.

Provincial Advisor for Environment Naseem-ur-Rehman Mullakhail while addressing the meeting of the Advisory Committee said that the environmental protection is not the responsibility of any single institution but of every citizen could play their role to curb the use of plastics bags.

He said that the department is determined to make the Quetta city a plastic bags free city and has allowed plastic bags manufacturing to reduce plastic pollution through, limited use, recycling and safe disposal.

He said that in view of the protection of human health and environment, the use of polythene bags has been banned under the Government of Balochistan Act 2023 and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Mullakhail emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to help eliminate polythene bags. He stated that the widespread use of plastic bags contributes significantly to environmental pollution.

The meeting also made recommendations regarding alternatives to polythene bags. On this occasion, Director General of the Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency Muhammad Ibrahim Baloch provided a detailed briefing regarding the ban on polythene bags.

The meeting was attended by VC Balochistan University Zahoor Bazai, Deputy Secretary Local Government Khurram Khalid, SP City Quetta Akhtar Nawaz, Additional Secretary Industries Dr Saqib Zeb Kansi, President Markaz Anjuman Tajran Rahim Kakar, Environmentalist Kaleemullah Khilji, Mumtaz Ahmed Lango, Chief of Section P&D and other relevant important personalities and officers.