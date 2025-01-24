Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Ensure Facilities For Internet Promotion: Zahoor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan government has taken steps to ensure the provision of all possible facilities for the promotion of internet and technology in the province through public-private partnership.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, during the provincial launching workshop of the "Internet Dost and Internet Zaberdast" initiative, organized by the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), highlighted that the government is working with all stakeholders to extend internet access to remote areas of Balochistan and promote its responsible use.

He emphasized that equipping the people of Balochistan with internet and technological skills is key to fostering progress for the province and the nation.

The speakers including CEO of NRSP, Rashid Bajwa, Vice Chancellor of SBK Women’s University Quetta, Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq; Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat, CEO of BRSP, Dr.

Tahir Rasheed; Founder and CEO of STORYKIT, Musharaf Ali Farooqi ; and Namood Muslim, Channel Head of ptv World Pakistan expressed their views.

The speakers underscored the workshop's objective to promote digital literacy and internet safety among rural women, youth, and children.

Funded by Google/Tides Foundation, the first phase of the "Internet Dost and Internet Zaberdast" program has reached approximately 48,000 individuals, including 23,000 rural women and 25,000 schoolchildren.

The workshop also featured a panel discussion with beneficiaries from Lasbela, Kech, and other areas of Balochistan, who shared their experiences and the program's impact on their lives.

This initiative marks a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and empowering the people of Balochistan with internet access and digital literacy skills.

