Balochistan Govt To Ensure Full-proof Security In Muharram: Zia Langau

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Zia Ullah Langau on Wednesday said the government had completed arrangements to ensure full-proof security to the mourners during Muharram processions across the province.

"The government has deployed 4000 additional police force to maintain law and order situation in the province," he told the media men during his visit to review the arrangements for the Muharram ul Haram processions in Quetta.

"The government has also deployed 12 platoons of FC additionally in Quetta city," he said.

"Two platoons of the army have also been stand alert," he added.

The minister said, "There is no such threat reported during Muharram."

