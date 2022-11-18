Balochistan govt to ensure provision of 20 kg flour bag for Rs 1,470

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan government is taking measures to ensure provision of 20 kilogram bag of flour for Rs 1,470 to provide relief to the people of flood affected areas.

The provincial government has decided to provide subsidy on flour and other food items which would be given to each district to provide maximum relief to the people, an official of the Balochistan government has said.

He said that the goal of the provincial government was to serve the masses and to provide them maximum facilities, besides ensuring quick rehabilitation process in all flood-affected parts of the province.

The Balochistan government has also initiated a programme to provide wheat seeds for the cultivation of Rabi crop to around 100,000 farmers in the province.

It has released Rs 2.20 billion for the provision of wheat seeds free of charge to the farmers of the flood-affected areas.

The government had procured around 381,000 bags of 50 kilogram wheat to ensure free of charge distribution of seeds for the current season, he said.

The district administration and agriculture department would ensure transparent distribution of seeds to the deserving farmers.

He said that all necessary facilities would be provided to wheat growers to expand its production to make the province self-sufficient. "The initiative is taken to eliminate the wheat shortage after the recent floods. For transparency in the distribution of wheat seeds, the chief minister's inspection team has been entrusted to monitor the programme", the official said.