Balochistan govt to ensure strict implementation of environmental laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has step up its efforts to ensure strict implementation on Environmental Protection Act 2012 to protect environment and curb pollution in the province.

"Ever company, intending to carry out construction work in private and public sectors, would have to acquire No-Objection Certificate (NOC)," an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

The Environment Protection Department had constituted teams to monitor the compliance of environmental laws at construction sites. The officials have been directed to ensure preservation of the natural habitat of wildlife in their respective areas.

Environmental laboratories were being set up in Gwadar to ensure protection of coastal environment and marine life, he added.

He said it had been decided in principle to make Balochistan Environmental Council functional for better coordination among the provincial departments.

To a query, the official said installation of 10 new Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS) in the border areas were underway to analyze air quality on regular basis.

He said the provincial government had allocated Rs 100 million for the current financial year for installing AQMS on various sites including Taftan, Chaman, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Hub, Loralai and other locations.

The official said available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving green environment.

He said the government would be taking steps to maintain and optimize the use of greenbelts, public parks, playgrounds and green areas throughout the province.

Machinery and other ancillary equipment would be procured for the maintenance of green belts and public parks, he added.