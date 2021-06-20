UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Establish 100 Middle Schools With Cost Rs 1500 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Balochistan govt to establish 100 middle schools with cost Rs 1500 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has plan to establish 100 new middle schools, for which Rs1500 million were being allocated in the annual budget 2021-22 to provide best education to the masses in the province.

The government has been decided to establish and upgrade as many as 198 schools in order to enhance available higher education opportunities in the province, official source said.

The provincial government has initiated the project to improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, computer lab and science equipments and other basic facilities in public schools in far flung area of the province.

During the last financial year, Rs 3.542 billion has been released for 197 for establishment of new schools in remote areas of the province and steps have been taken for construction of new classrooms in existing schools, up gradation of schools, construction of shelter less schools and provision of modern facilities in the schools.

The government had upgraded 35 girls high schools into higher standard to ensure higher education facilities to the girls students in their nearest.

The present government has been appointed 6592 staff in education department of the province to ensure the availability of teachers in every school.

The government has given the approval to make 1493 GPE teachers permanent, besides, around 2349 new posts were also being created in the secondary education department.

In the financial year 2021-22, Rs 8.463 billion has been allocated for the development of Primary and secondary education and Rs 53.256 billion for its non-developmental expenditures.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Education Budget Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

6 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

35 minutes ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

51 minutes ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

60 minutes ago

Knowledge Platform launches Exam Prep Master for s ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.