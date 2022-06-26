UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Establish 103 Primary Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Balochistan govt to establish 103 primary schools

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has decided to establish 103 Primary schools in the province to provide the best education to the masses in the province.

The government has decided to upgrade as many as 60 schools to higher standards in order to enhance available higher education opportunities in the province, an official source said.

The government has given the approval to make 1,493 GPE teachers permanent, besides, around 831 new posts were also being created in the education department, he added.

During the financial year 2022-23, over Rs 300 million has been allocated for the establishment of hundreds of shelterless schools in remote areas of the province, and steps would be taken for construction of new classrooms in existing schools and provision of modern facilities in the schools.

The Balochistan government has notified the service rules and promoted around 1,451 SST teachers to headmasters, headmistress and Subject Specialists.

He said the government has created multiple posts for teachers to fulfill the vacant positions and ensure availability of teachers in every school of the province.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector.

Balochistan government is all set to uplift the standards of urdu medium schools by providing them quality education at par with English medium schools.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education All Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

10 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

19 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.