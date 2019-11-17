UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Establish Anti-harassment Cells

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has finalized a plan to establish Anti-Harassment Cells in the Chief Minister Secretariat, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner offices to strictly tackle harassment issues in the province.

Talking to APP on Sunday, an official of the Balochistan government said that the government was working to ensure safe environment to especially working women of the province. He said that the cells would cater to women's complaints about harassment. It will also work to put an end to such cases and enable the Chief Minister office could resolve their problems without hurdle and delay.

The Cells will have proper helpline numbers, which will be advertised soon, so that the people could register their complaints with ease and comfort, the official said.

He further said that the Cells would also include an investigative arm besides collection of complaints.

He said that to ensure the security and protection to women was the basic responsibility of government to encourage their capabilities for providing them comfortable environment within the society.

Women have always been required the core support for the progress of any country and society as any one cannot achieve its goals without their involvement, he added.

For this purpose, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities concerned to arrange workshops and seminars in educational institutes to bring awareness within the public and in society, he said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal had also stressed upon the surety of protection and facilitation of women for their better development and for the sustainability in the society, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the recent incident in the University of Balochistan has received widespread criticism after students claimed that CCTV footage was being used by its admin to harass and blackmail them. Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the students' activities. Many female students were claiming that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them.

More Stories From Pakistan

