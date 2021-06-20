Balochistan govt to establish dental college at Rs 1.396 bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government is all set to establish a dental college in the province with cost of Rs 1.396 billion, for which around 295 million rupees has been released.

The government has planned to construct 33 new Basic Health Units (BHUs) in each district of the province, said official source. In addition, 33 existing BHUs across the province would be upgraded to the status Rural Health Centres (RHCs).

The Balochistan government would also establish District Headquarter (DHQs) hospitals in five district districts including Sohbatpur, Sherani. , Barkhan, Duki and Dera Allahyar.

The government has announced to launch Balochistan Health Card with cost of Rs 5.914 billion to provide up to one million rupees each to around 1.875 million families for their medical treatment.

The government has announced many development projects in health sector including establishment of hostels in Bolan Medical Complex at Quetta, expansion of Children Hospital Quetta, and other projects.

A sum of Rs 100 million has been earmarked in the financial year 2021-22 for the construction of residential compounds for doctors in 7 districts of the province with a total estimated cost of Rs 700 million.

In the financial year 2021-22, around 750 new posts would be created in the health sector in order to ensuring provision of treatment quality in the province.

The government has been spent around Rs 1.761 billion on the establishment of Medical Colleges in Turbat, Loralai and Khuzdar, however, Rs 12.104 billion was the total cost of the projects.

The Balochistan government is establishing Emergency Response centers along side with highways of the province with estimated cost of Rs 3.921 billion and in this regard, 787 million rupees had been issued while Rs 717.640 million has earmarked in the FY 2021-22.

Rs 44.694 billion was allocated for development of health sector in the budget FY 2021-22 while Rs 11.884 billion for its non- development expenditures.