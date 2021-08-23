UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Establish Driving Academy In Quetta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:54 PM

Balochistan government has planned to establish driving academy in Quetta to initiate training course for drivers, aimed at curtaining road accidents in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has planned to establish driving academy in Quetta to initiate training course for drivers, aimed at curtaining road accidents in the province.

The project has included in the annual development programme, which would be approved from the Development Working Party (DWP), an official of the Balochistan government said.

The transport department would initiate the project to train drivers as unruly drivers on provincial roads pose grave threat to the life and property of motorists.

He said the Balochistan government has given approval to set up Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB), a department for improvement of traffic system and road infrastructure.

The official said the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the convenience of road users.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering to make further legislation on traffic rules.

The official said the government had allocated a special package for provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide better transport facilities to masses.

He said the government had also allocated huge funds in the current Public Sector Development Programme for construction of roads, installation of traffic signals and marking lanes on the roads in the province.

He said unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jam in the provincial capital city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused nuisance to the other roads users, he added.

He said the government was working on revising the Quetta Master Plan for development of the city with proper planning to fulfill the requirements of the day.

