Balochistan govt to establish Fisheries Directorate in Lasbela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has started establishing Fisheries Directorate in Lasbela with a cost of Rs 100 million to boost the fishing sector.

In a bid to unlock the potential of fisheries sector of Balochistan, the provincial government had decided to facilitate fishermen and generate more revenue from the coastal areas, an official of the Balochistan government said on Friday.

He said the construction work of the project has started in the light of the special attention and orders of Secretary Communication and Works Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.

The engineers of the department were directed to give top priority to quality material and construction work for the successful completion of the project.

He said that the livelihood of the people of the coastal areas of Balochistan was related to the fishing industry and the coastal region of Lasbela was the hub in terms of fish and prawn production.

The law and order situation in the coastal areas of Lasbela is not only conducive to investment but also the ongoing development projects of public welfare in the interest of the government will raise the living standards of the people of the coastal areas.

The official said that during the election campaign, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal had promised the coastal fishermen to set up a Fisheries Directorate in Lasbela to develop the fishing industry on modernize techniques.

As a priority, the chief minister has released the allocated funds for the project to fulfill his election manifesto promise.