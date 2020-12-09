Balochistan govt to establish health facilities point in 16 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has planned to launch a model project of establishment of health facilities point in 16 districts to provide the best healthcare to the people in the province.

The government has been working to digitalized Civil Hospital Quetta in a bid to make it more modern, professional and strengthen the system for the betterment of service delivery, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said the government has proposed Procurement Strategy for MSD to ensure the uninterrupted supply chain of medicine to the public hospitals in the province.

Balochistan government has also planned to launch the provincial health insurance scheme to provide best healthcare to the poor, he added.

The official said that the scheme would revolutionize the health sector in the province and a large number of people would be benefited from the project.

Balochistan government had also started a pilot program of telemedicine, the supply of telemedicine kits in the province were also under consideration, he added.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to ease access for the people of remote areas in the province.

He informed that the performance based monitoring and assessment system at the district level would also be introduced for its improvement.

The work on the establishment of Radiology and Pathology Departments in Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital was also underway.