UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Establish Health Facilities Point In 16 Districts

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan govt to establish health facilities point in 16 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has planned to launch a model project of establishment of health facilities point in 16 districts to provide the best healthcare to the people in the province.

The government has been working to digitalized Civil Hospital Quetta in a bid to make it more modern, professional and strengthen the system for the betterment of service delivery, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said the government has proposed Procurement Strategy for MSD to ensure the uninterrupted supply chain of medicine to the public hospitals in the province.

Balochistan government has also planned to launch the provincial health insurance scheme to provide best healthcare to the poor, he added.

The official said that the scheme would revolutionize the health sector in the province and a large number of people would be benefited from the project.

Balochistan government had also started a pilot program of telemedicine, the supply of telemedicine kits in the province were also under consideration, he added.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to ease access for the people of remote areas in the province.

He informed that the performance based monitoring and assessment system at the district level would also be introduced for its improvement.

The work on the establishment of Radiology and Pathology Departments in Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital was also underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Poor Bolan From Government Best

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

13 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

40 minutes ago

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus ..

38 seconds ago

Accused died in police custody lahore

40 seconds ago

Scientists should come up with significant researc ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.