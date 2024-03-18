Balochistan Govt to establish modern-style BICD: Secretary Health

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Monday said that the provincial government would establish a modern-style Balochistan Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (BICD) to be consisted of 200 beds

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Monday said that the provincial government would establish a modern-style Balochistan Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (BICD) to be consisted of 200 beds.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting for the establishment of Balochistan Institute of Cardiovascular Disease.

Head of Department of Cardiology Professor Dr. Jalaluddin, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Additional Secretary Health Abdul Hameed Zehri, Chief P&D Health Sekesh Marzia, Assistant Professor Cardiac Surgery Dr. Asmat Achakzai, Divisional Director Quetta Dr. Lubna Khalil, Director Admin Balochistan Health were present in the meeting.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the establishment of BICD in Quetta was a great development.

It will be modeled after the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). The provincial government will establish a modern-style BICD, he said.

He said that BICD would also be provided with modern medical machinery and equipment by the provincial government.

BICD will consist of 200 beds where the people of the province would be provided modern treatment facilities for heart diseases, he mentioned.

He said that people would not have to go to other cities for treatment, the province's BHQs would initially be linked to the institute via satellite.

The institute will have facilities for cardiology, cardiac surgery, electrophysiology, pediatric cardiology, radiology and pathology, he said.

Secretary Health said that according to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, measures must be made effective to provide quality and reliable health facilities in Balochistan.

The establishment of BICD is a long-term welfare project of the provincial government which will directly benefit the poor and the common man, therefore, it is important to remove the obstacles in the implementation of the project and start its implementation without any delay, he noted.

He said that the construction of BICD was an extraordinary project in the medical history of the province saying that with the completion of which, the expensive treatment of heart diseases would be possible at the local level only with government expenditure.

Steps are underway to provide better medical services through reforms in the Health Department of Balochistan, he said.