Balochistan govt to establish solid waste energy plant in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) On the direction of Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, the Balochistan government was making efforts to establish a solid waste energy plant on a public-private partnership basis in the provincial capital to generate electricity and bio-gas from domestic waste.

The Secretary of Local Government, Administrator of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and District administration have been working to establish a solid waste energy plant in the city and reviewed various proposals regarding the project.

A feasibility study will be conducted regarding the waste supply, recycling and other factors of the solid waste energy plant.

The Metropolitan Corporation Quetta would conduct a survey and compile data to provide waste to the plant daily so that the plant could run smoothly.

Talking to APP, Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shfqaat said that the city has produced thousands of tons of waste daily, which can be used to meet energy and other needs, and the city will also remain clean.

He said projects like solid waste management plants and energy plants will make the city clean and free from garbage and it will also generate substantial revenue for the government.

He said that a solid waste energy plant would enhance the energy production in Quetta as the city produces around 1.5 million tons of garbage annually.

Hamza said that around 100 megawatts of electricity can be generated annually by using this waste, adding the electricity generated from the solid waste energy plant can be supplied to local industries and business centres.

He further said that solid waste energy plants could reduce environmental pollution in the city by using it.

The commissioner said the government was committed to ensuring all facilities to the investors regarding the establishment of a solid waste energy plant in Quetta.

Hamza Shafqaat said that the services of private companies should also be utilized for cleaning the city so that the city remains beautiful and clean. He added that a feasibility study and other steps regarding the set-up of a solid waste energy plant should be completed as soon as possible.