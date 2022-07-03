Balochistan govt to establish sport complex for PWDs

QUETTA, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government is planning to establish sport complex for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the provincial capital to provide an opportunity to exhibit their hidden talent and engage them in healthy activities.

The government has allocated Rs. 100 million for the establishment of sports complex in Quetta, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

The Sports and Youth Affairs department would also provide training to the PWDs to bring their talent on spotlight and provide them healthy environment.

The official said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta, the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said that the government had allocated Rs 100 million for the construction of rehabilitation centre for the mentally ailing persons.

395\778