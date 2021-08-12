UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Establish TEB For Better Traffic System, Road Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Cabinet has given approval to set up Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB), a department for the betterment of traffic system and road infrastructure.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government on Thursday said the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the convenience of road users.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering to make further legislation on traffic rules.

The official said the government had allocated a special package for provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide better transport facilities to masses.

He said the government had also allocated huge funds in the current Public Sector Development Programme for roads construction, installation of traffic signals and marking lanes on the roads of the province.

He said unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jam in the provincial capital city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused nuisance to the other roads users, he added.

He said the government was working on revising the Quetta Master Plan for development of the city with proper planning to fulfill the requirements of the day.

