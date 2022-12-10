UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Establish Trauma, Burn Centres At District Headquarter Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Balochistan govt to establish Trauma, Burn Centres at District Headquarter Hospitals

The Balochistan government had decided to establish modern Trauma and Burn centres in the major cities for providing modern and up-to-date healthcare facilities to the patients of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government had decided to establish modern Trauma and Burn centres in the major cities for providing modern and up-to-date healthcare facilities to the patients of the province.

An official of the Balochistan government told APP that the government had allocated a huge budget for the health sector to revamp the hospitals and to construct new sections of hospitals fully equipped with the necessary latest technology and devices.

He said the burn patients would be given timely and high-quality treatment after the establishment of the Burn Centre since the major chunk of patients would get treatment within the province.

He said there were several accidents leaving many fire victims in different cases reported across the province who were mostly referred to the main hospitals of other provinces due to lack of facilities in the hospitals of the area.

He said the assistance in the form of equipment would strengthen the overall service delivery of the hospitals and boost healthcare facilities served to the population.

The official said the government had allocated funds to provide medical facilities, including ambulances, equipments for operating rooms and intensive care units (ICU) wards of provincial hospitals.

