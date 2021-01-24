UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Establish Video Library In Jails

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Balochistan govt to establish video library in Jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has been taking steps to establish video library in jails under the prison reforms to provide best learning facility to the inmates giving them an opportunity for being a productive citizens.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said health facilities, skill development, religious and formal education as well as better food would be provided to the inmates in all the prisons of the province under the reform program.

A Prison Management System (PMS) system would be installed at a cost of Rs100 million for timely sharing of information with the courts and relevant government departments, he added.

He informed that the government has earmarked around Rs 50 million for setting up a training institute in Machh Jail.

The official said the chief minister has directed to expedite process of reforming the prisons in consultation with the Health Department and other experts.

The Balochistan government would also establish a vocational training center in the premises of the prisons for imparting skills in modern trades to the inmates.

Home and Labour Departments to coordinate and check the possibility of inclusion of prisoners in latter's "Hunarmand Program" for skill development so that they could become productive members of the society, he said.

The official said the government was working for improving living conditions of women and juvenile prisoners.

He said, Chief Minister has also directed to make some changes in the jail manual to provide living facilities and especially good food to the inmates in the jails.

The proposed jail reforms would help make prisoners useful member of the society after completing their sentence.

